Tue Feb 6, 2024 10:05 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 10:48 AM

4 killed in bus-rickshaw van collision in Dinajpur

Locals block Dinajpur-Rangpur highway for two hours in protest
Tue Feb 6, 2024 10:05 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 10:48 AM
Photo: Collected

Four people were killed in a collision between a BRTC bus and a rickshaw van in Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila this morning.

All the deceased were passengers of the van.

Two of the victims were identified as Abdul Mozid, 50, the rickshaw van puller of Bottoli village, and Md Nazu Islam, 40, of Plan Bazar in Chirirbandar upazila.

The identities of the two other deceased could not be known immediately.

Abul Hasnat Khan, officer-in-charge of Chirirbandar Police Station, confirmed news of the accident.

According to the police, the van collided with a BRTC bus bound for Rangpur in Ranirbandar area of ​​Rangpur-Dinajpur highway around 7:30am, killing the four people on the spot.

Protesting the accident, locals blocked the road, halting traffic movement on Dinajpur-Rangpur highway for two hours.

