3 children among 7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Chattogram

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Hathazari area of Chattogram this morning.

The accident took place near Charia Istema Maidan around 11:45am.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Police Station, confirmed news of the deaths to The Daily Star.

Sub-Inspector Md Rashid of the police station said three women, three children and one man died in the accident.

Sadek Hasan, leader of Hathazari Fire Station, said they were informed of the accident and a rescue mission was underway.

