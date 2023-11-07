Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:20 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 01:50 PM

Accidents & Fires

3 children among 7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Chattogram

Star Digital Report
Photo: Rajib Raihan

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Hathazari area of Chattogram this morning.

The accident took place near Charia Istema Maidan around 11:45am.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Police Station, confirmed news of the deaths to The Daily Star.

Sub-Inspector Md Rashid of the police station said three women, three children and one man died in the accident.

Sadek Hasan, leader of Hathazari Fire Station, said they were informed of the accident and a rescue mission was underway.  

More to follow...

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

চট্টগ্রামে বাস-অটোরিকশা সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৭

তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে নিহতদের নাম-পরিচয় জানা যায়নি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

অক্টোবরে সারাদেশে ১৪৭৫ অগ্নিকাণ্ড, সবচেয়ে বেশি ঢাকা বিভাগে

৮ মিনিট আগে
