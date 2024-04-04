Eid shopping turns tragic: 2 teens, auto-rickshaw driver killed in road crash

Three people, including two students, were killed and two others injured when a bus hits a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Rangpur city last night.

The two students -- Nahid, 18, and Hafez Janu, 15 -- were returning to their village in Kaunia upazila on 32-year-old Rabiul Islam's auto-rickshaw from a shopping trip in Rangpur city when they met the fatal accident.

Nahid was an HSC student and his friend Janu was a madrasa student. Both lived in Purba Chanpara village of the upazila, and auto driver Rabiul was from the same upazila.

Nahid's relative Abu Toeb said Nahid went to Rangpur with his friends for Eid shopping in the evening. The accident happened on his way back home, he said.

Eyewitness Shahid said a Dhaka-bound bus of Nabil Paribahan from Kurigram rammed an oncoming auto-rickshaw when it reached at Kolonipara intersection under Mahiganj Police Station in Rangpur city around 11:00am.

Auto-rickshaw passenger Nahid died on the spot, Mahiganj Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Roshan Kabir said.

The injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where Janu and Rabiul died later, the OC said.

The bus driver and helper managed to flee but police seized the vehicle, the OC said.