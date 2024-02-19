Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 19, 2024 09:41 AM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:39 AM

Accidents & Fires

3 labourers killed as truck hits three-wheeler on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Star Digital Report
Gazipur map

Three labourers were killed and two others injured as a truck rammed an autorickshaw on ​​the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila early today.

The deceased are Saikat, 35, Zahidul Islam, 37, and Mokbil, 65.

Quoting locals, Amjad Hossain, duty officer of Kaliakoir Police Station, told The Daily Star that the accident took place in Square area around 5:40am when the labourers were going to work by the autorickshaw.

Three passengers of the three-wheeler died on the spot while fire service and locals rescued two injured persons -- Abbas, 65, and Ramzan, 50 -- and took them to Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital, he said.

Sohrab Hossain, duty officer of Kaliakoir Fire Service, said both Kaliakor fire service and local police were present at the scene when the bodies were recovered.

The truck was seized but its driver managed to flee, police said.

গ্যাস সংকট
|অর্থনীতি

কারখানায় তীব্র গ্যাস সংকট, তিতাসের দাবি ‘উন্নতি হয়েছে’

গাজীপুরের একটি টেক্সটাইল কারখানার শীর্ষ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তা নাম প্রকাশ না করার শর্তে বার্তা সংস্থা ইউএনবিকে বলেন, ‘কারখানাগুলো ভয়াবহ সংকটে আছে।’

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|দূষণ

আজ সকালেও বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে দূষিত বাতাস ঢাকার, গুরুতর স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকি

এইমাত্র
