Road crash near HSIA: Bus driver arrested

Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:12 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:46 PM

Rapid Action Battalion arrested the driver of Raida Paribahan bus that rammed a motorcycle near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka killing an engineer of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh yesterday.

After hitting the motorcycle, the bus crashed through the boundary wall in front of the airport's third terminal.

A joint team of Rab-8 and Rab-1 arrested Mahmud Hasan from Barishal, said Lt Col Kazi Zubaer Alam Shovon, commanding officer of Rab-8.

Mahmud was being taken to Dhaka, Rab officials said.

The driver went into hiding after the accident that claimed the life of Muidul Islam Siddiqui, 40, a senior sub-assistant engineer at the CAAB.

Yasir Arafat Khan, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, had said the incident occurred around 10:00am when the driver of the bus lost control of its vehicle and rammed Muidul's motorcycle as he was heading to work before crashing through the boundary wall around Dhaka airport's third terminal.

Critically injured, Muidul was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

