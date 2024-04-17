12 killed as truck ploughs thru multiple vehicles in Jhalakathi

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured after a truck ploughed through several vehicles in Gabkhan Bridge area of Jhalakathi's Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Screengrab

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station, said that the accident occurred around 2:00pm when the truck ploughed through several vehicles including a three-wheeler and a private car.

Six people died on the spot, the OC said, adding that six others were declared dead after being taken to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital.

It is initially believed that the truck driver lost control over his vehicle due to a brake failure, the OC added.

More to follow…