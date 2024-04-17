Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 02:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 03:48 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

12 killed as truck ploughs thru multiple vehicles in Jhalakathi

Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 02:43 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 03:48 PM
Photo: Collected

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured after a truck ploughed through several vehicles in Gabkhan Bridge area of Jhalakathi's Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Screengrab

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station, said that the accident occurred around 2:00pm when the truck ploughed through several vehicles including a three-wheeler and a private car.

Six people died on the spot, the OC said, adding that six others were declared dead after being taken to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital.

It is initially believed that the truck driver lost control over his vehicle due to a brake failure, the OC added.

Read more

A tale of survival and loss

More to follow…

Related topic:
jhalakathi road accidentroad accidentGabkhan Bridge road accident
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tollywood actress Suchandra tragically passes away

Kolkata TV actress Suchandra tragically passes away

Jhalakathi bus accident: Rab arrests driver

7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Chattogram

3 children among 7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Chattogram

BRTC bus hits rickshaw in Dinajpur

4 killed in bus-rickshaw van collision in Dinajpur

Road Safety Foundation

564 killed in road accidents in March: Road Safety Foundation

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ট্রাকের ধাক্কা অটোরিকশা-প্রাইভেটকারে, নিহত অন্তত ১২

ঝালকাঠির সদর উপজেলায় ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে অন্তত ১২ জন নিহত হয়েছেন। এই দুর্ঘটনায় আহত হয়েছেন আরও কয়েকজন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকা দক্ষিণে মশা নিয়ন্ত্রণে আছে: মেয়র তাপস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X