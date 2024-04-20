CAAB engineer killed as bus rams his bike

The vehicle crashes into safety fence of HSIA 3rd terminal

An engineer at CAAB died yesterday after a bus rammed his motorcycle near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka before crashing through the boundary wall in front of the airport's third terminal.

Muidul Islam Siddiqui, 40, was a senior sub-assistant engineer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), his brother-in-law Masud Rana told The Daily Star.

Yasir Arafat Khan, chief of the Airport Police Station, said the incident occurred around 10:00am when a Raida Paribahan bus lost control and rammed Muidul's motorcycle as he was heading to work before crashing through the boundary wall around Dhaka airport's third terminal.

Critically injured, Muidul was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the OC added,

The bus driver and helper fled, but the police seized the vehicle.

The process of filing a case over the incident was underway, the OC said.

Muidul, from Bogura Sadar upazila, used to live with his wife at the CAAB staff quarters.

His family demands exemplary punishment of the driver, his brother-in-law Masud Rana told this newspaper.