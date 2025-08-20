Chander Gari skids off road, crushes woman to death in Bandarban; seven injured

Victims were on their way home from the weekly market

A woman was killed and seven others were injured after a Chander Gari (locally modified vehicle) skidded off a hilly road in Bandarban's Rowangchhari upazila.

The deceased was identified as Hlaing Nu Marma, 45, a resident of Baidyapara.

The accident occurred around 3:30pm today on the Bandarban-Thanchi link road in Taracha union, when the victims were returning home after selling vegetables at the weekly market in Bandarban town, said Taracha union member Umongsing Marma.

"The woman died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle," he added.

The injured, all hailing from the same village, are: Mongtoching Marma, 54; Mongpuse, 12; Singthoi Mong, 40, and his five-year-old son Aungsai Ching Marma; Makyeching Marma, 55; Chomau Marma, 35; and Mongae Nu Marma, 53.

Of them, three critically injured were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, confirmed Dr Saiful Uddin Khaled of Bandarban Sadar Hospital's emergency unit.

At the hospital, five-year-old Aungsai was seen writhing in pain in his mother's arms. His mother, Hlamra U Marma, broke down in tears, saying, "They went to the market to buy new clothes for my son and daily essentials for the family. I cooked and waited at home so that we could have lunch together. I never thought I would have to see my child in this condition in a hospital instead."

Dr Dilip Chowdhury, resident medical officer at Bandarban Sadar Hospital, said the injured were brought to the hospital around 7:00pm. He added that the body of the deceased would be handed over to the family after the autopsy.