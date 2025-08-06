Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 6, 2025 08:34 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:36 AM

7 of a family killed as microbus plunges into canal in Noakhali

Photo: Fire Service

Seven members of a family — three children and four women — were killed early today when a microbus plunged into a roadside canal in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali, when they were returning home after receiving a relative from Dhaka airport.

The victims, all from the same family, were identified as Buli Begum, 55, wife of Abdur Rahim; Lavni Begum, 35, wife of Rubel; Reshma Akter, 10; Mim Akter, 2; Lamia Akter, 9; Khurshida Begum, 55; and Foyzun Nesa, 80.

They were residents of Choupalli village in Chandraganj, under Lakshmipur Sadar upazila, said Mobarak Hossain, officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

Photo: Fire service

He added that the family had travelled to the capital to receive a relative arriving from abroad.

"The accident occurred around 6:00am on Abul Khayer Chairman Road in Alaiyarpur union of Begumganj, when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a roadside canal ," the OC said, quoting eyewitnesses.

Photo: Fire service

"Seven women and children from the same family died in the incident," he added.

"We suspect the driver fell asleep, which led to the accident."

A team from Begumganj Model Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Liton Dewan, along with firefighters from the Chowmuhani Fire Service, recovered the bodies shortly after the incident.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large.

"The bodies have been kept at the Chandraganj Highway Police Station. We are trying to trace and arrest the driver. Once detained, we hope to determine the actual cause of the crash," OC Mobarak added.

 

