Mother, daughter among four killed on roads

At least four people, including a mother and her infant daughter, were killed, and 20 others were injured in road crashes in Pabna and Mymensingh yesterday.

In Pabna, a woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were among three killed when a lorry crashed into a motorcycle and a roadside stall in Ishwardi upazila.

The deceased were identified as Suborna Khatun, 32, her daughter, Purnota, of Chak Amaihaati village in Natore Sadar upazila, and Anisur Rahman, 55, a litchi trader from Ishwardi's Mirkamari village, said police.

Suborna, her husband Mofizul Islam and their daughter Purnota were travelling from Kushtia to Dashuria on a motorbike. They stopped at Dashuria Munnar intersection to buy litchis from a roadside stall around 7:00am, said Kollol Kumar, sub-inspector of Pakshi Highway Police Station.

"While they were speaking with a trader, a Kushtia-bound lorry rammed into the motorcycle and the fruit shop, leaving four people critically injured," SI Kollol added.

All the injured were rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where Suborna, her daughter, and trader Anisur were declared dead on arrival. Mofizul, the motorcyclist, is in critical condition.

Police seized the lorry, but its driver and helper fled the scene, the sub-inspector added.

In Mymensingh, a bus driver's assistant was killed, and 19 passengers were injured in a road crash in the city's China Intersection area.

The deceased was identified as Monjurul Hasan, 41, from Sreebordi upazila in Sherpur, said police.

The incident took place on the Mymensingh–Sherpur road at around 8:00am when a Dhaka-bound bus from Sherpur crashed into a road divider, said Md Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mymensingh Kotwali Police Station.

"The bus helper died on the spot, and 19 other passengers were injured," he said.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and seized the bus. A case was filed with the police station, the OC added.

[Our correspondents from Pabna and Mymensingh contributed to the report.]