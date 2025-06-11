Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Jun 11, 2025 11:42 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:13 PM

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Bus helper killed, 19 injured in Mymensingh road accident

Wed Jun 11, 2025 11:42 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:13 PM
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Jun 11, 2025 11:42 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:13 PM
Bus accident in Mymensingh 2025
Photo: Collected

A bus helper was killed and 19 passengers were injured in a road accident at the China Intersection area of Mymensingh city on the Mymensingh–Sherpur road this morning.

The victim was identified as Monjurul Hasan, 41, hailing from Sreebordi upazila in Sherpur.

Quoting locals, Md Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said the accident occurred around 8:00am when a Dhaka-bound bus from Sherpur hit a road divider after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The impact killed the bus helper on the spot and left 19 passengers injured.

Upon receiving information, police recovered the body.

Of the injured, seven were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

Police have seized the bus and a case has been filed with the police station.

