Ashik Chowdhury's record skydive from 41,000 feet!

Ashik Chowdhury, a skydiving enthusiast from Bangladesh, recently made headlines by completing an extraordinary jump from 41,000 feet, while proudly bearing his country's flag. His achievement transcends personal triumph, aiming to ignite a passion for skydiving among his fellow countrymen and showcasing the potential for extreme sports in Bangladesh. In an exclusive interview, Star Lifestyle spoke with Chowdhury – fresh from his breath-taking skydive and ready to take on new adventures.

Congratulations on your jump from 41,000 feet! What was the last thought that crossed your mind before landing?

The complexity of jumping with a flag added unexpected challenges to this dive. As I approached the ground, my last thought was a profound sense of relief. A series of unforeseen issues arose during the jump, making it notably more difficult than I had anticipated. I also ended up landing about 200-300 meters away from the planned drop zone, in the middle of a paddy field. So, the overwhelming feeling was relief that it was finally over.

You landed 200 meters away from your original landing point. Can you explain why that happened?

The altitude from which we jumped significantly affects how the wind carries you, making it much harder to control your descent compared to typical skydives. Normally, we have more control and can navigate towards the drop zone before deploying the parachute. However, due to the high altitude and the added complexity of jumping with a flag, we couldn't visually identify the landing area until the parachute was opened. This resulted in landing much farther from the target.

How do you plan to encourage others to take up skydiving?

I hope my jump inspires not just adventure seekers, but everyone in Bangladesh to think outside the box and pursue their dreams vigorously. As far as I know, there aren't many from Bangladesh who pursue skydiving as a sport, so I'm eager to set a precedent for future generations to follow their adventurous spirits.

For individuals in Bangladesh interested in skydiving, where would you recommend them to train?

I recommend Thailand for training; it's a popular hub for skydiving enthusiasts from across Asia and even Europe. The country offers well-regulated facilities and a vibrant community of skydivers, making it an accessible and relatively affordable place to learn skydiving. Hopefully, my endeavours can open doors for more people from Bangladesh to explore this thrilling sport.

You mentioned a special plan for 16 December within Bangladesh. Could you elaborate on what you have planned for that day?

We aim to set a new Guinness record by parachuting with 70 other jumpers, all of us carrying the national flag. The plan includes a total of 71 jumpers, myself included. The current record stands at 25. We are trying to more than double that number, but this requires significant coordination, especially with the military and air forces, as we need their support to organise such a large-scale event.