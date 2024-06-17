PM exchanges Eid greetings with AL leaders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today exchanged greetings with the party leaders on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League President, exchanged greetings with the leaders of AL and associate organisations at her official residence Gono Bhaban in Dhaka.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other top leaders greeted the prime minister with flowers at about 9:30am.

After that, leaders of Dhaka South and North AL, Dhaka district AL, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Swechasebak League, Jubo Mahila League and other affiliated organisations of Awami League exchanged Eid greetings with the prime minister.