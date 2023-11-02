5 travel destinations in Asia for adrenaline junkies

We all have bucket-list items that we want to try while we actively travel. Seeing videos of bungee jumping, paragliding, and other activities on the internet inevitably also steers us towards trying out such activities. And sometimes, the adrenaline rush that we experience through ticking off those bucket-list items is what makes a trip memorable for a lifetime.

Here is a list of 5 travel destinations in Asia for adventure lovers. The places listed are hotspots for such activities and costs vary depending on the company you are booking through.

Photo: Collected

Rise to the top by rock climbing in Thailand

This might sound like a lot of effort, but those who have tried it would know how fun this is! Thailand's Krabi Island has established itself as a playground for rock climbers of all levels for its dramatic landscapes. Not to mention the limestone cliffs and Andaman Sea that create a spectacular backdrop. Hosting climbers from all around the world, Krabi offers a varied range of routes to suit individual skills and preference.

The most popular climbing spots include Tonsai Beach that is befitting for experienced climbers looking for a thrill by climbing up Humanality or Tidal Wave routes. But if you are a beginner, then Railay East will be the right place for you, with its Diamond Cave and Phra Nang Cave. Lastly, if you are all in for a breath-taking view, then Phra Nang Beach famous for its iconic stalactites with destinations like Freedom Bar and Happy Island shall be the one for you.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / Xof711

Set aside all fear by bungee jumping in China

If you are a bigger fan of night lights and city views over nature and tranquillity, then the adrenaline junkie in you might want to try bungee jumping in Macau Tower. At 764 feet high, it is currently the highest commercial bungee jump in the world. The top of the tower is open to public and offers a dazzling 360-degree view of the city.

The jump is geared with custom-made guide cables and bungee cord along with a recovery system to ensure safety. The jump offers a thrilling adventure in the middle of a bustling city as it slows down at 30 meters above the ground before picking the pace back up. If you are looking for an adventure of a lifetime, with a blur of scintillating lights, then this is the place to be.

Photo: Collected / Hitoshi Namura

Discover a new world by scuba diving in the Philippines

Not all adventures have to be up in the air, some can give you the same thrill in the depts of the water, such as scuba diving. And if you are looking for the perfect destination for scuba diving, then it better be Philippines! The country has numerous resorts and dive centres, providing certification courses for amateur scuba divers.

The Philippines has several dive sites that cater to all levels of divers, from beginner to experts, with each one having its own specialty. Some commonly known destinations include Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, housing vibrant coral gardens, Apo Island, famous for its booming coral reefs, Malapascua Island offering encounters with magnificent sea creatures, and Coron Bay, which is actually a World War II graveyard site!

Photo: Collected / Carlos Nieto

Conquer the waters by rafting in Vietnam

If you want heart-pounding excitement while navigating through untamed waters, then rafting in Vietnam should be in your radar. Da Lat is a place that can offer you a thrilling escapade while enjoying with your rafting buddies. It is also known as the "City of Eternal Spring" that offers the experience of a lifetime while rafting in the Da Don River.

But don't expect the ride to be a serene cruise along the river, as it is filled with waterfalls, natural waterslides, and small whirlpools! The thrill of rafting is truly felt while manoeuvring the raft with the river's rhythm amidst the white waters. It is memorable even more so when you are accompanied by a team of rafters navigating your way through the river.

Photo: Collected / Aditi Bhatt

Fly in the sky while paragliding in India

For beginners who have just started to discover the adrenaline junkie in them, paragliding ought to be a safe start and Bir Billing in India should be your go-to destination. The place is also known as the paragliding capital of India and is famous for its favourable flying conditions and incredible natural beauty, surrounded by tranquil green forests and beautiful hills, offering scenic views of the Dhauladhar Mountain Range.

As a paragliding hotspot, Bir Billing has flights for all levels of adventurers. Tandem flights are suitable for first timers looking forward to a relaxing experience accompanied by an experienced pilot. If you already have some experience, then you can go on a solo flight and enjoy yourself. And for true adventure junkies, there are cross-country flights, taking you on a lengthy journey with a birds-eye view.