5 best water zoos in Asia you thought never existed

Whether you find tranquillity at the sight of aquatic life or have a knack for aquariums in general, water zoos may appease your hunger for exploration.

Think of water zoos as a mix of awesome aquariums, marine exhibits, and mind-blowing underwater tunnels that will have you thrilled to the fullest. Many of them have spots dedicated to aquatic research and museums, perfect for a learning-packed outing.

Whether you are planning a family getaway, a romantic honeymoon, or a solo escapade, these Asian water zoos promise an unforgettable dive into marine life.

Photo: Collected / Erik / Unsplash

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, Japan

Situated near the seashore of Motobu, Japan, this water zoo is one of the most sophisticated destinations for aquatic lovers.

Previously known as Okinawa Ocean Expo Aquarium within the famous Ocean Expo Park, this establishment used to hold the record for the largest aquarium ever. It is now home to large whale shark tanks, manta rays ecosystem, and deep sea habitats such as flame snappers, black snoek, and luminescent shrimp — all visible through big acrylic windows.

There is an active research division within the facility and all of the exhibitions are guided by information on the go. For a traveller, a quick visit to Okinawa will replenish with its beautiful coast, magnificent shoreline, and of course — a visit to this water zoo on top of that.

Photo: Collected / Thomas Kinto / Unsplash

Ocean Park, Hong Kong

This popular theme park from Wong Chuk Hang is an all-in-one package in every sense. For starters, it provides visitors with the experience of watching Scalloped Hammerhead Sharks from proximity.

You can instantaneously pick this Park if you are travelling with family and children as the water zoo emphasises teaching marine conservation and presenting aquatic life to its visitors in an attractive manner.

Photo: Collected / Shaun Low / Unsplash

S.E.A. Aquarium, Singapore

Probably on your next visit to Singapore, you may visit Sentosa Island and experience one of the best water zoos in the world.

Packed with 100,000 aquatic creatures of over a thousand diversified species, you will come across water-dwellers that have been here on the planet for half a century. The sharks, jellyfish, and other majestic creatures will provide you with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Its artistic experiential space 'VibranSEA' amalgamates the science and the art of marine life for you.

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, China

This water zoo in the city of Zhuhai is unique in the sense that it allows visitors to enjoy an aquatic world divided into different thematic areas. It has really exciting sections like Ocean Avenue, Dolphin Cave, Rainforest Flight, Ocean Wonders, Hengqin Ocean, Polar Exploration, Hero Island, and Walrus Hill for the audience to behold.

The option to watch supreme beluga whales and polar bears under the same roof would be a plus for you if you visit this must-see, water zoo in China.

Photo: Collected / Wolfie Azad / Unsplash

Aquaria KLCC, Malaysia

Situated right at the heart of Kuala Lumpur City, this 60,000 square feet giant aquarium exhibits more than 5000 exotic species. Besides, it has a 90-meter tunnel with a 360-degree view for you to enjoy.

Apart from exploring the Malaysian malls and street foods, this one should be on your bucket list for your next Malaysia visit.