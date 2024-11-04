Move over, city life – Jahangirnagar University is the new bird hotspot this winter!

Imagine standing in a place where a gentle, cold breeze touches the soul, a grassy smell hits you with nostalgia, the silence of a fog-covered lake whispers louder than words, and the melodic chorus of birds fills the air. This is the experience awaiting you at Jahangirnagar University, the campus that has once again come alive with the chirping of migratory birds as the winter season approaches.

Photo Courtesy: Apu Jaman

A wide variety of migrating bird species visit Jahangirnagar University every year. The bird guests, who have travelled from places far away like Siberia, Mongolia, China and Nepal, are flying gracefully over the campus lakes now.

Tanvir, a Jahangirnagar University alumnus shares, "Although the number of migratory birds has decreased compared to previous years, many can still be spotted across the campus. They are easily seen in various ponds and lakes, especially behind Pritilata Hall, Murad Chattar, the area known as Transport, and Manpura, which is attached to Rabindra Hall."

As he recalls his time at the university, Tanvir gets nostalgic. "Every visit to the lakes felt serene. Each time, the sight of guest birds flying over lakes filled with a layer of vibrant red water lilies created a beautiful landscape," he adds.

The first migratory birds are believed to have arrived at Jahangirnagar University in 1986. Starting from mid-October, regions north of the Himalayas experience heavy snowfall every year, and, for this reason, these birds seek out temperate zones in search of food and to survive. The Jahangirnagar University campus, with greeneries all around and its lakes rich in food for the birds, provides a haven for them.

Photo: Sk Enamul Haq

The presence of migratory birds in the lakes not only captures the interest of the university students but also a large number of visitors from outside the campus. During the winter season, hundreds of bird enthusiasts, photographers and visitors visit the campus to escape the hustle and bustle of the city to live in moments of tranquillity.

JU, with its serene lakes and lush greenery, stands as a winter sanctuary, drawing nature lovers to witness the timeless beauty of migratory birds gracing its waters—a peaceful retreat that captures the beauty of the season.