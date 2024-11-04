Top News

Travel
Jawwad Sami Neogi
Mon Nov 4, 2024 03:54 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 04:02 AM

Move over, city life – Jahangirnagar University is the new bird hotspot this winter!

Mon Nov 4, 2024 03:54 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 04:02 AM

Imagine standing in a place where a gentle, cold breeze touches the soul, a grassy smell hits you with nostalgia, the silence of a fog-covered lake whispers louder than words, and the melodic chorus of birds fills the air. This is the experience awaiting you at Jahangirnagar University, the campus that has once again come alive with the chirping of migratory birds as the winter season approaches.

New era for zoo animals in Bangladesh: Rangpur and National Zoos’ modern makeover
Read more

New era for zoo animals in Bangladesh: Rangpur and National Zoos’ modern makeover

Photo Courtesy: Apu Jaman

A wide variety of migrating bird species visit Jahangirnagar University every year. The bird guests, who have travelled from places far away like Siberia, Mongolia, China and Nepal, are flying gracefully over the campus lakes now.

Birds of the National Botanical Garden: A photographer’s sanctuary
Read more

Birds of the National Botanical Garden: A photographer’s sanctuary

Tanvir, a Jahangirnagar University alumnus shares, "Although the number of migratory birds has decreased compared to previous years, many can still be spotted across the campus. They are easily seen in various ponds and lakes, especially behind Pritilata Hall, Murad Chattar, the area known as Transport, and Manpura, which is attached to Rabindra Hall."

As he recalls his time at the university, Tanvir gets nostalgic. "Every visit to the lakes felt serene. Each time, the sight of guest birds flying over lakes filled with a layer of vibrant red water lilies created a beautiful landscape," he adds.

Read more

Botanical Gardens of Dhaka: Are they truly the urban oasis they used to be?

The first migratory birds are believed to have arrived at Jahangirnagar University in 1986. Starting from mid-October, regions north of the Himalayas experience heavy snowfall every year, and, for this reason, these birds seek out temperate zones in search of food and to survive. The Jahangirnagar University campus, with greeneries all around and its lakes rich in food for the birds, provides a haven for them.

Photo: Sk Enamul Haq

The presence of migratory birds in the lakes not only captures the interest of the university students but also a large number of visitors from outside the campus. During the winter season, hundreds of bird enthusiasts, photographers and visitors visit the campus to escape the hustle and bustle of the city to live in moments of tranquillity.

Read more

Bond with the birds

JU, with its serene lakes and lush greenery, stands as a winter sanctuary, drawing nature lovers to witness the timeless beauty of migratory birds gracing its waters—a peaceful retreat that captures the beauty of the season.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hear the sea calling you? Head to these 5 unique beaches! mickey-o-neil-xl66l-msxu-unsplash.jpg

Hear the sea calling you? Head to these 5 unique beaches!

5m ago
My beloved country cannot be bloodied like this: Shakib Khan

My beloved country cannot be bloodied like this: Shakib Khan

3m ago
Chittagong University campus. File photo

Era of complacency must come to an end

7m ago

Discussion on Munier Chowdhury held at Jahangirnagar University

10m ago
Capturing the avian wonders of northern Bangladesh

Capturing the avian wonders of northern Bangladesh

1m ago