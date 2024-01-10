IIT Bhubaneswar signs MoUs with BUET and Jahangirnagar University

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed MoUs with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Jahangirnagar University. The MoUs were signed with the objective of exploring collaboration opportunities in teaching and research. Apart from these two Bangladeshi universities, IIT Bhubaneswar also signed an MoU with Paisii Hilendarski University, Bulgaria.

The MoUs were signed by Prof. Prasant Kumar Sahu of IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Md. Jarez Miah, of BUET, and Prof. M. Shamim Kaiser of Jahangirnagar University.

A press release issued by IIT, Bhubaneswar says, "These three MoUs between IIT Bhubaneswar and the overseas universities aim at the development of a collaborative relationship in academics and research through various joint projects and faculty exchange."