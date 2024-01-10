Education
Campus Desk
Wed Jan 10, 2024 04:49 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 04:56 PM

Most Viewed

Education

IIT Bhubaneswar signs MoUs with BUET and Jahangirnagar University

Campus Desk
Wed Jan 10, 2024 04:49 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 04:56 PM
Logos of IIT Bhubaneswar, BUET, and Jahangirnagar University

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed MoUs with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Jahangirnagar University. The MoUs were signed with the objective of exploring collaboration opportunities in teaching and research. Apart from these two Bangladeshi universities, IIT Bhubaneswar also signed an MoU with Paisii Hilendarski University, Bulgaria.

The MoUs were signed by Prof. Prasant Kumar Sahu of IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Md. Jarez Miah, of BUET, and Prof. M. Shamim Kaiser of Jahangirnagar University. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A press release issued by IIT, Bhubaneswar says, "These three MoUs between IIT Bhubaneswar and the overseas universities aim at the development of a collaborative relationship in academics and research through various joint projects and faculty exchange."

Related topic:
IITBuetJahangirnagar UniversityJUBangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BUET becomes champion

BUET becomes champion at UIU VLSI Day 2022

Buet to resume online classes from Saturday

How BUET’s position in QS world university ranking improved significantly

Meet the man behind ‘Obak Bhalobasha’

Balayet Sheikh

Indomitable Balayet suffers injury before JU admission test 

JU asks students to call off their demonstration

|রাজনীতি

৯ মামলায় মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন

অতিরিক্ত পাবলিক প্রসিকিউটর তাপস কুমার পাল দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে এ তথ্য নিশ্চিত করেছেন।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

খেলা শেষ, বিএনপি ভুয়া দল: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X