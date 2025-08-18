Selim Al Deen birth anniversary celebrations begin today

Marking the 76th birth anniversary of theatre luminary Selim Al Deen, theatre troupe Swapnadal is organising a two-day festival titled "Natyacharya Selim Al Deen Janmotsab 2025". The festival, held under the slogan "Selim Al Deen—Rabindranath lives in our art, the triumph of Bangla theatre is eternal", begins today, at Jahangirnagar University and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and will conclude tomorrow.

According to a press release issued by Swapnadal, special performances of "Horgoj" and "Chitrangada" will be staged during the festival. Both productions are directed by Zahid Ripon, a student of the late playwright.

The festival also features a commemorative rally, floral tributes at Selim Al Deen's grave, and discussions on his life, work, and philosophy.

This morning at 10am, a commemorative procession set out from the Old Arts Building of Jahangirnagar University towards the playwright's grave, followed by floral tributes. In the evening, at 7pm, the 49th staging of Selim Al Deen's timeless play "Horgoj" will take place at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Written in 1989, "Horgoj" draws from the catastrophic tornado that struck Haragach in Manikganj. The play revolves around the experiences of the rescue teams, their journey from the tangible world to a realm of abstraction, and their ultimate fate.

On the concluding day tomorrow, at 7pm, Rabindranath Tagore's "Chitrangada" will be staged for the 119th time at the Experimental Theatre Hall. Based on the "Mahabharata", the play tells the story of Manipuri princess Chitrangada, who falls in love with Arjuna but is rejected for her lack of beauty. Humiliated, she transforms into a stunning beauty with the help of the gods Madan and Bashanta. Though she wins Arjuna's love, she is tormented by doubts—does he love her outer beauty or her true self? Beneath the mythological tale, the drama reflects the psychological struggles and the search for mutual respect in male-female relationships of modern times.

Selim Al Deen was born on August 18, 1949, in Senerkhil village of Feni's Sonagazi upazila. He began his career as a copywriter at an advertising agency but dedicated the rest of his life to teaching. In 1974, he joined Jahangirnagar University as a lecturer in the Department of Bangla, where he served until his death. He was also the founding chairman of the university's Department of Drama and Dramatics.

Among his celebrated works are "Nilabh Pata", "Kittankhola", "Keramatmangal", "Jaiboti Konnyar Mon", "Bonpangsul", "Chaka", "Dhaboman", "Swornoboal", and "Putra". Selim Al Deen passed away on January 14, 2008, in Dhaka and was laid to rest on the Jahangirnagar University campus.