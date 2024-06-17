Bangladesh record lowest run defence in a T20 WC game to progress to Super 8s

Bangladesh made the record of defending the lowest-ever total in a T20 World Cup game in their 21-run win over Nepal in a Group D game at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown today to secure their spot in the Super Eight.

After managing to post just 106 all out in 19.3 overs, Bangladesh, inspired by a breathtaking opening spell from pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, bundled Nepal out for 85 in 19.2 overs. Bangladesh were at the wrong end of the previous lowest total defended as the record belonged to South Africa when they had restricted the Tigers to 109 while defending a 113-run total earlier in a group game in New York this World Cup.

Sakib was the star of the show today, making the record of bowling the most dots -- 21 -- by any player in a T20 World Cup game as he finished with figures of four for seven in his four overs, including two maidens. Sakib's bowling figure is also the second-best by a Bangladeshi in T20 World Cups after Mustafizur Rahman's five for 22 against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Sakib got things going when he got a double-wicket maiden in the third over, removing Kushal Bhurtel and Anil Sah. While Taskin Ahmed was taken for two boundaries in the next over, Sakib returned to remove Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel, who hit a wide delivery straight into the hands of Rishad Hossain at backward point.

Mustafizur Rahman joined the party by taking the wicket of Aasif Sheikh in his first over before Sakib removed Sundeep Jora in the final delivery of his final over to see Nepal reeling at five for 26 after seven overs.

Nepal, however, got back into the game with authority through a 52-run sixth-wicket stand between Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Malla. But just when it seemed Bangladesh were losing their grip on the game, Mustafizur gave the Tigers a crucial breakthrough as he removed Malla in the 17th over after a 40-ball 27.

Mustafizur returned to bowl a brilliant penultimate over, bowling a wicket-maiden to get rid of danger-man Dipendra Singh Airee (25 off 31) as Nepal were left needing 22 off the final over. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got two in two in the first two deliveries of the final over to get to 49 wickets in T20 World Cups -- most by any player -- and wrapped things up for the Tigers.

Bangladesh bundled out for 106

Bangladesh struggled a lot on a slow and turning surface at the Arnos Vale Ground as the Tigers were bundled out for just 106 in 19.3 overs in their final group game against Nepal in Kingstown today. This is also Bangladesh's lowest-ever total in T20Is against an associate nation.

Bangladesh must defend a total of 106 to secure a place in the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup after struggling against an effervescent bowling attack.

A victory for Bangladesh would earn them the final spot in the Super Eights stage, in Group 1 along with Afghanistan, Australia and India.

A defeat would open the door to the Netherlands who face Sri Lanka in St.Lucia later on Sunday.

If Bangladesh lose and the Netherlands win, the Dutch would go through only if they can also improve their run-rate over the Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh had lost their first four wickets -- those of Tanzim Tamim, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, and Towhid Hridoy -- inside the Powerplay in Kingstown today.

The Tigers saw a little recovery work after that, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad stitching together a 22-run fifth-wicket stand. However, that partnership was broken courtesy of a huge misunderstanding between the duo that led to Mahmudullah being run-out at the non-striker's end.

Shakib could not make amends for his mistake of getting Mahmudullah run out as he was trapped in front by Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel in the 12th over. He departed after a 22-ball 17.

Legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane then got rid of Tanzim Hasan Sakib, promoted up the order ahead of Rishad Hossain, in the 14th over with a googly that shattered the stumps of the right-hander. Lamichhane also became the second-fastest to 100 T20I wickets, after Rashid Khan, when he bowled Jaker Ali with the wrong one in the 16th over.

Rishad struck a four and a six during his seven-ball 13 but was taken at long on while trying to hit off-spinner Dipendra Singh Airee in the 18th over. Taskin Ahmed added 12 crucial runs in the end but Bangladesh were bundled out after eeking past the 100-run mark.

Tigers asked to bat in their final group game against Nepal

Bangladesh lost the toss and have been asked to bat first by Nepal in their final group game of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown today.

Bangladesh are going with an unchanged squad today from their 25-run win against the Netherlands in the last game. Nepal, meanwhile, made one change from the team that suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat against South Africa in their last game, with Sundeep Jora coming in for Karan KC.

The Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in the country today and the joyous occasion could be sweetened even more by the Tigers if they manage to win this encounter and secure their spot in the Super Eight without having to depend on other teams in the group.

A defeat could also see Bangladesh through but the Tigers will have to avoid a big-margin loss against Nepal and hope the Netherlands don't beat Sri Lanka by a big enough margin to topple the Tigers' net run-rate in Gros Islet in a match that is scheduled to start just an hour after Bangladesh's match begins.

However, Bangladesh, who have played good cricket so far to see themselves second in Group D with four points from two wins -- against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands -- and a narrow loss against South Africa, will hope to get the job done without any fuss.

Still, they must be wary against Nepal, especially after they gave South Africa a run for their money in a one-run defeat in their last game.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara