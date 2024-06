T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8s fixtures

Bangladesh qualified for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup as a last team after a 21-run victory over Nepal on Sunday. PHOTO: BCB

Bangladesh qualified for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup as a last team after a 21-run victory over Nepal on Sunday.

India (Group A), USA (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and Bangladesh (Group D) are the eight teams who have qualified for the Super Eights.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will feature in Group 1 while West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA will feature in Group 2.

Teams will be play three matches each during the Super 8s phase, with the top two sides in each group qualifying for the semi-final stage of the event.

SUPER-EIGHT FIXTURES (as per Bangladesh time)

June 19: USA v South Africa, Antigua, 08:30 PM

June 20: England v West Indies, St. Lucia, 06:30 AM

June 20: Afghanistan v India, Barbados, 08:30 PM

June 21 Australia v Bangladesh, Antigua, 06:30 AM

June 21: England v South Africa, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM

June 22: USA v West Indies, Barbados, 06:30 AM

June 22: India v Bangladesh, Antigua, 08:30 PM

June 23: Afghanistan v Australia, St. Vincent, 06:30 AM

June 23: USA v England, Barbados, 08:30 PM

June 24: West Indies v South Africa, Antigua, 06:30 AM

June 24: Australia v India, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM

June 25: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, St. Vincent, 06:30 AM

SEMIFINALS

June 27:

First Semifinal, Trinidad and Tobago (reserve day June 27), 06:30 AM LOCAL

Second Semifinal, Guyana (reserve day June 27), 08:30 PM

Final

June 29, Barbados, 08:30 PM