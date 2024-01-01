Euro, T20 World Cup, Olympics and more lined up in 2024

Cricket and football fans from across the globe will have plenty to devour in 2024 with the action getting into overdrive in June-July when three mega events in three continents will be running simultaneously.

The ICC Twenty20 World Cup will begin on June 4 in the USA and the West Indies and run till the end of the month.

The two biggest continental football competitions in the world - the Euro and the Copa America – will begin later in the month with the European competition kicking off on June 14 and the South American one beginning on June 20.

Both tournaments and the prestigious Wimbledon, which will begin on July 1, will draw to a conclusion on the same date, July 14.

Less than two weeks after the football extravaganza ends, the biggest sporting event in the world, the Olympics, will begin in Paris on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

Sports fans, however, won't have to wait till the middle of the year for some high-stakes international football action as the Asian Cup Football and the Africa Cup of Nations will kick off on the 12th and 13th of January respectively.

As usual, the Australian Open will kick-start the year in tennis with the competition set to run from January 14 to the 28th.

Bangladeshi cricket fans will have a consistent stream of T20 action to enjoy at the start of the year, with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) set to begin on January 19 and run till March 1.

The young Tigers will take part in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, set to begin on January 19.

In September-October, Bangladesh will host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This will be the second time Bangladesh will be hosting the event, having done so earlier in 2014.

Sports Itinerary in 2024

Jan 12-Feb 10 – Asian Cup Football – Qatar

Jan 13-Feb 11 – Africa Cup of Nations – Ivory Coast

Jan 14-28 – Australian Open – Melbourne

Jan 19-Feb 11 – ICC U19 World Cup – South Africa

Jan 19-Mar 1 – BPL – Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet

Mar 23-May 29 – IPL – India

May 26-Jun 9 – French Open – Paris

Jun 4-30 – ICC T20 World Cup – The US and the West Indies

Jun 14-Jul 14 – Euro Championship – Germany

Jun 20-Jul 14 – Copa America – the US

Jul 1-14 – Wimbledon – London

Jul 26-Aug 11 – Olympic Games – Paris

Aug 26-Sep 8 – US Open – New York

Sep – Oct – ICC Women's T20 World Cup – Bangladesh