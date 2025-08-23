Argentina confirm friendly game in India in November

Football
Argentina's forward Julian Alvarez (covered) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers against Brazil at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires province, on March 25, 2025. PHOTO: AFP

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on X that the Argentina men's national team will play a friendly game against an undisclosed opponent in Kerala, India between November 10 to 18.

The AFA announced the tentative schedule of the men's team's sets of friendly games in the next FIFA friendly window.

The Lionel Scaloni-coached side will first tour the USA from October 6-14 and then travel to Angola's capital Luanda and Kerala in India the following month for friendly games.

However, the AFA has not revealed the opponents for any of the games.

Lionel Messi and Co last played on Indian soil in a friendly game against Venezuela in 2011. The Argentine team then travelled to Dhaka, Bangladesh for another friendly against Nigeria.

