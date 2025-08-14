PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

European champions Paris Saint-Germain began the new season by lifting more silverware on Wednesday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup after producing a late comeback to draw the match 2-2.

Spurs looked set to get their hands on the trophy in their first competitive match under new coach Thomas Frank as they led 2-0 just after half-time at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Micky van de Ven gave last season's Europa League winners the lead on 39 minutes and Cristian Romero got their second goal three minutes into the second half.

However, PSG were rescued by two substitutes as Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back in the 85th minute and Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser four minutes into injury time.

That meant a penalty shoot-out, although it started badly for PSG when Vitinha put their first kick wide.

New Paris goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier then saved from Van de Ven and Mathys Tel missed the target, allowing Nuno Mendes to convert the winning penalty for PSG.

Dominic Solanke, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pedro Porro all scored from the spot for Spurs, in vain. Ramos, Ousmane Dembele and Lee converted for PSG before Mendes stepped up.

It is the first time PSG, or indeed any French club, have lifted the Super Cup, as they take their tally of trophies won in 2025 to five.

"I am proud. We have hadn't much preparation but you could see that football is not only about the physical aspect -- it is also about the mental aspect, being in the right place, having the right tactics," PSG captain Marquinhos told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"They sat back a lot after going 2-0 up and it is dangerous to invite PSG to come at you like that."

It is the perfect start to the new campaign for Luis Enrique's team, who had a shortened off-season break having lost the FIFA Club World Cup final to Chelsea exactly a month ago.

Frank's debut defeat

They only began pre-season training a week ago and played no friendly matches before this game.

PSG now begin the new Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday away to Nantes, while Spurs will turn their attentions to the start of the Premier League season as they take on Burnley at home on Saturday.

"I think we played a very good game against one of the best teams in the world -- maybe the best in this moment in time," Frank told TNT Sports.

"I think we had them exactly where we wanted them for 80-something minutes until the 2-1 goal. Then of course that shifted a little bit the momentum, but there was so much positive.

"I am so proud of the team, the players, the club, the fans. I think there is a lot to be happy with. It is a flip of a coin when you go into a penalty shoot-out."

As well as Frank making his debut on the bench, new signings Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha both started for Spurs.

Chevalier made his debut in goal for PSG following his arrival from Lille, a move which has sidelined Italy 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Luis Enrique's team.

The 23-year-old was called into action to tip over a Richarlison shot midway through the first half but he could not prevent Van de Ven giving the Premier League side the lead as the interval approached.

Chevalier did tip a Palhinha shot onto the bar after Spurs sent a ball into the Paris area, but there was nothing the goalkeeper could do to stop Dutch defender Van de Ven scoring the follow-up.

The new signing was then culpable as Tottenham scored again just after the break, with Chevalier too easily beaten by a header from the unmarked Romero.

It looked like it would not be PSG's night as Bradley Barcola had an effort disallowed for an offside midway through the second half, but they saved the day with a remarkable late show.

Lee controlled a Vitinha pass before firing low into the far corner from the edge of the box, and Ramos then equalised in the 94th minute by heading in a driven ball across the face of goal by Dembele, setting PSG up for penalties.