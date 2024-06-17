Nation celebrating Eid-ul-Azha amid festive spirit

Bangladesh has begun celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, the second-largest religious festival for Muslims, with fervor and devotion.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended their greetings to Muslims in the country and worldwide through separate messages on the occasion.

The main congregation in Dhaka took place at the Jatiya Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Additionally, five Eid congregations are being held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first jamaat began at 7:00am, followed by subsequent sessions at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am, and 10:45 am.

In Sylhet, the main congregation was held at Shahi Eidgah amidst heavy rain. Usually, lakhs of Muslims gather for Eid prayers at this venue, but today's adverse weather conditions limited attendance to a few thousand.

Law enforcement agencies have implemented extensive security measures across the country, including in Dhaka, to ensure the safety and order of Eid celebrations.

State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, along with other TV channels and radio stations, are airing special programs to mark Eid-ul-Azha.

Improved meals are being provided at government hospitals, prisons, orphanages, and shelters.

Eid-ul-Azha, falling on the tenth day of Dhu-al-Hijjah-the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar-coincides with the completion of the annual holy pilgrimage of Hajj, a fundamental religious duty for Muslims who meet specific criteria.

The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith and his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah. Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated annually to honor this profound act of devotion.