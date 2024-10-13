Battling dengue: Simple steps to stay safe during the outbreak

The recent outbreak of dengue fever is quite alarming. According to the UNICEF website, young children, pregnant women, and the elderly with other health conditions (like kidney disease and diabetes) are at risk. So naturally, preventing dengue in the first place is the better option.

Here are a few ways to stay safe from dengue. While most people know these precautions, a timely reminder never hurts anyone.

Destroy the breeding grounds

Destroying the breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes is a crucial preventive measure that could go a long way. Surfaces that hold clear water are the preferred breeding sites of these particular species of mosquito. These include but are not limited to flower pots trays, containers, any surface where water clogs, refrigerator trays, etc. Clear out the water to take the first preventive measure and stop them from multiplying in the first place.

Use a mosquito net

Sure, there are many ways to keep mosquitoes away from yourself but perhaps nothing works as well as the tried and trusted mosquito net. Other preventive measures may be helpful but a mosquito net will certainly keep you safer. More importantly, if there is someone already infected with dengue, they must stay inside a mosquito net for the safety of others.

Use repellents

Mosquito coils, aerosols, or any other measures that you find suitable for yourself, resort to that. Insect repellents can also be a good option, especially if you are going outside. There are several different types of insect repellents, specifically mosquito repellents, available in the market.

Wear full sleeves

While the suggestion of full-sleeved clothes sounds like torture, given the warm and humid climate of our country, it's still a decent measure against the disease-ridden stings of mosquitoes. Covering up your body and wearing socks and shoes can add a layer of physical protection. As the dengue virus is transmitted through infected female mosquitoes, preventing the bites is the simplest preventive measure one can take.