How to trick your body into being a morning person (yes, it’s possible!)

Waking up early is a boon for morning people, giving them extra hours in the day to get things done and more. This does not necessarily come easy to everyone, especially those whose energy levels peak towards the end of the day, rather than in the beginning.

Becoming a morning person does not mean that one has to join the 5 AM club. However, being able to give one's best in the early hours of the day comes with a host of benefits. Simply being able to get in a good workout and a well-deserved cup of coffee before the daily grind can set the mood for your day. Thankfully, even if the body clock is not used to such a routine, adopting a few habits and sticking to them religiously can help one gradually become a morning person, day by day.

"I learned how to be a morning person by brute force," says Neela Armani, a 34-year-old mother. Understanding the importance of a strict routine for her son, Armani decided to sacrifice her largely nocturnal habits. "I was hoping things would get better but now with his school and everything, it seems I'm stuck in this lark phase for good!"

Opting for a slower transition, Neela Armani started setting her alarm 10 to 15 minutes earlier every few weeks to ease herself into a morning routine. She feels considerably better about waking early after six months of rigorous discipline and most times, opts to stay awake after dropping her son off, to get things done.

"I have at least 1.5 extra hours in the mornings now. It's definitely welcome!" she said.

Photo: Collected / Kevin Schmid / Unsplash

Once you are awake, the next step is to get your productive juices flowing. Sleep experts have found that exposure to natural light works wonders in regulating our internal clock, as it suppresses melatonin, the key driver of good sleep.

Stepping out in the sun can help kick-start your system. You can also get moving to wake your brain up — simply get a tall glass of water, and hit the gym or the nearest park for as little as 15 minutes. There's nothing quite like a good workout or morning jog to spur your brain into action.

Make up on lost sleep by treating yourself to a slower evening of winding down, by dimming the lights and putting on some slow music, or simply by cutting down on screen time an hour before sleep, using the time to indulge in a longer bath and reading few pages of your favourite book.

Consistency is key, and if you are going through a transition from owl to lark status, definitely rethink your decision to lie in on weekends. Whether you make a slower transition like Neela Armani or choose to go cold turkey and do it all at once, expect the change to be difficult in the beginning.

Becoming a morning person may take effort and patience but the rewards are well worth it. With small, consistent changes, everyone can ease into a new routine, enjoying quieter mornings, enhanced productivity, and a fresh start to each day.