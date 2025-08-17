Fire at Mohakhali fuel pump under control

11 fire engines were reporting to the scene but were stuck in traffic

A fire that broke out at Eureka Fuel Pump in Dhaka's Mohakhali this evening was brought under control after half an hour.

On information of a fire at 7:18pm, 11 fire trucks, which were heading towards the site, were stuck in traffic, said Shihab Sarker, duty officer of control room at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

The fire was brought under control around 7:47pm, Shahjahan Shikder, another fire official confirmed.

By the time the vehicles reached the site, locals nearly brought the fire under control using hosepipes.

The incident took place near the Mohakhali Bus Stand area, opposite of SKS Tower.

Firefighter Shihab Sarker said, "After receiving the news of the fire, six vehicles from various fire stations in the Tejgaon area set out for the site of the incident."

"We have received news of heavy traffic on the road. The fire service vehicles could not reach the scene on time due to the traffic congestion," the fireman added.