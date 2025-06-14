Pre-Ramadan election timeline echoes Jamaat’s own proposal: Salahuddin

Calls for broader national interest over partisan interpretations

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the election timeline announced by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus aligns with a proposal earlier made by Jamaat-e-Islami's ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

"This is not about favouring any party. The chief adviser's announcement of polls before Ramadan in 2026 reflects a suggestion made by the Jamaat ameer himself, who proposed holding the election in February [before Ramadan], 2026," Salahuddin told The Daily Star.

His comments came in response to Jamaat's reaction a day after the London meeting between Yunus and BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

In its statement, Jamaat alleged that the chief adviser showed a "special inclination" towards BNP, calling it a deviation from political neutrality.

Salahuddin dismissed the suggestion.

"This was not a demand made by BNP alone. As a major political party, BNP—along with its allies in the simultaneous movement and most other political parties—had called for holding the election before December," he said

"Now, considering the matter of Ramadan, public exams, and weather conditions, the time that has now been set is suitable for holding the election. We welcome it," he added.

Responding to criticism from the National Citizen Party (NCP), he said, "They are looking at the London meeting through a partisan lens."

"Our advice would be to rise above party interests, focus on national priorities, and gain more experience," he added.