Joint press conference with BNP: Jamaat questions chief adviser’s neutrality

Calls joint press conference "ethically inappropriate", urges clarity on chief adviser’s role

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has criticised Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's recent joint press conference with the BNP in London and the issuance of a joint statement about the meeting with the party, saying it undermines the neutrality of the interim government.

Jamaat came up with its reaction a day after the London meeting between Yunus and BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, issuing a statement this afternoon following a central executive council meeting chaired by party chief Shafiqur Rahman in the morning.

It said such a joint appearance and statement following a meeting with only one political party was "ethically unjustified" and "a deviation from the country's political culture".

"Through this, the chief adviser has expressed a special inclination towards a particular party, which has undermined his neutrality," Jamaat said.

"The chief adviser's joint press conference with one party has created concerns among the public about whether the upcoming election will be free, fair, and acceptable," the party said.

Jamaat said that while it considers the meeting itself "quite normal" given the chief adviser's earlier discussions with other parties, appearing jointly in a foreign country after announcing the election roadmap on June 6 for national polls scheduled in the first half of April 2026 was "inappropriate".

"It would have been more fitting for the chief adviser to share his views after returning home and holding consultations with other political parties," the statement read.

Jamaat stressed that in a multi-party democracy, it is not acceptable to make decisions on national political matters by engaging with only one party.

"We hope the current interim government will remain neutral, ensure a level playing field, and take necessary steps regarding justice and reforms for a free, fair, and credible election," the statement said.

The party also called upon the interim government to clarify the chief adviser's role before the nation to address the growing concerns regarding neutrality and the upcoming election.