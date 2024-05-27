Cyclone Remal: Commuters suffer as heavy rain lashes Dhaka

Heavy rain with gusty winds caused by Cyclone Remal has been lashing different parts of the country, including Dhaka, since this morning, causing suffering to commuters, especially office-goers.

Photo: Prabir Das

Due to the limited availability of public transport in the capital, people had to wait a long time to get to their destinations.

Photo: Tanjeel Rezwan

Their sufferings increased as metro rail services remained suspended for one and a half hours due to problems with power services.

Photo: Prabir Das

Although a lot of people were seen strolling with umbrellas, the gusty wind offered little protection from being soaked by the rain.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Assistant Meteorologist, Afroza Sultana, told The Daily Star that the department recorded the highest 125 millimetres of rain in Kutubdia between last night and 6:00am today while Dhaka received 9mm of rain till the same time.

Photo: Prabir Das

And the rain will continue the entire day, she said

The meteorologist defined rainfall as follows: 0-10mm as light, 11-22mm as moderate, 22-44mm as moderately heavy, 44-88mm as heavy, and anything above 89mm as very heavy rainfall.