Thu Nov 23, 2023 11:24 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 11:34 AM

Saudi Arabia Film Festival to screen ‘Damal’

Photo: Collected

Ambassador's Choice International Film Festival is a regular annual international film festival of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This annual film festival, a consistent event for several years, will feature "Damal" – an Impress Telefilm Ltd production that earned the National Film Award of Bangladesh.

Raihan Rafi directed "Damal" based on the story of renowned children's writer and Ekushey Padak-winning media personality Faridur Reza Sagar. According to the production company, "Damal" will be screened at this festival in Riyadh on December 8.

'Saturday Afternoon' to get OTT release

This festival will begin on November 24. Diplomats representing various nations, dignitaries, and expatriate Bangladeshis are expected to participate in the film festival.

The film "Damal" revolves around the experiences of the independent Bengali football team during the Liberation War. It stars Sariful Razz, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Siam Ahmed, Shahnaz Sumi and many others.

 

