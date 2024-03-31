Razz and Bubly’s undeniable chemistry shines through

Among the movies lined up for Eid-ul-Fitr releases, "Deyaler Desh," starring Sariful Razz and Bubly, stands out for its unique concept. The teaser for Mishuk Moni's directorial debut received widespread acclaim upon its release on March 23rd.

Yesterday, the film released its first song, "Beche Jaoa Bhalobasa," evoking a deep emotional resonance.

Video of BECHE JAOA VALOBASA | Full Song |Razz |Bubly |Mahtim Shakib |Abanti Sithi |Deyaler Desh Movie Song

Rohit Sadhukhan's poignant lyrics, combined with Emon Chowdhury's melodious composition made us fall in love with the beautiful rendition. Mahtim Shakib and Abanti Sithi's vocals further enrich the soul-stirring melody. The song beautifully showcases the undeniable chemistry between the two protagonists, leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

Sariful Razz's profound affection for Bubly and their tender gestures towards one another deeply resonate their strong love for one another. Razz's heartfelt care for his beloved and their longing glances by the riverbank or on the streets reflect their adoration for each other. However, Bubly's unexpected demise shatters their world, leaving Razz unable to cope with the loss. The mystery surrounding Bubly's fate and its impact on Razz's future unfold later in "Deyaler Desh."

Starring Shobnom Bubly and Sariful Razz in pivotal roles, "Deyaler Desh" showcases Mishuk Moni's multifaceted talents as he not only directs but also takes charge of the script and dialogues for this government-granted project, alongside co-producing it.

Expressing his admiration for the film's narrative, Sariful Razz remarked, "The story of 'Deyaler Desh' resonated deeply with me, compelling my involvement in the project. While actors often peruse numerous scripts, it's rare to encounter one as compelling and meticulously crafted as this. I'm confident that our collective efforts will exceed audience expectations."

Meanwhile, Shobnom Bubly shared her insights into the character-driven nature of the film, stating, "I was captivated by the story from the outset. Unlike anything I've worked on before, 'Deyaler Desh' challenged me to embody a character authentically, transcending the confines of traditional commercial cinema. Our director's guidance and my fellow actors' support have been invaluable in bringing this character to life."

The dedication to authenticity and storytelling extends beyond the lead cast, with Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam, Swagata, and Shahadat Hossain, amongst the ensemble.