'Saturday Afternoon' to get OTT release

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film "Saturday Afternoon" is finally getting an OTT release. The film will be available on the Indian OTT platform Sony LIV, streaming from November 24.

Just a while ago, the director himself confirmed the news on his Facebook.

Farooki shared this post relating to his upcoming release of Chorki's "Something Like an Autobiography", which will be streaming from November 30 on the OTT platform Chorki.

However, the film will be available for the audience outside Bangladesh. The director wrote, "Outside Bangladesh, the rest of the world will be able to watch the film."

After waiting six years, a ray of hope came on January 21, this year, when the news came that there are no more hurdles in order to release Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film "Saturday Afternoon" (Shonibar Bikel).

However, the film still remains stuck at the Bangladeshi Film Censor Board, halting the release of the film, which has been inspired from the Holey Artisan terrorist attack in 2016.