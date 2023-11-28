TV & Film
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to release globally and in Bangladesh on same day

Photo: Collected

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal" has already created waves across social media with its dark and intense trailer. Now, Bangladeshi fans will be able to witness the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film on the same as its global debut, as the film is set to release in local theatres on December 1.

 

All import procedures have been successfully finalised, as confirmed by Gholam Kibria Lipu, the head of Kibria Films, an import company. According to Lipu's confirmation to The Daily Star, the movie is scheduled for release in Bangladesh on the same day. "We have gained permission from The Ministry of Information. We are hoping to release the movie in Bangladesh on the same day as well," said Lipu.

The first trailer of the movie was recently unveiled by the producers, revealing an intense family drama centred around the complicated relationship between Arjun Singh, portrayed by Ranbir, and his father, Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika plays Ranbir's romantic interest, while Bobby takes on the role of the main antagonist.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' trailer unveils gritty tale of revenge

The pan-Indian film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, amongst others.

