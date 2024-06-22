Music
Oni-Mizan reunite to honour parents with new track

Photo: Collected

Mizan Rahman and Oni Hasan, the two popular figures in the country's music industry reunited for a song after 10 years. The duo has been teasing the drop of their latest track for quite some time. The song titled "Tomake Chara", was finally released last Friday. 

"Tomake Chara" composed by Oni and produced by Taawkir Tajammul Nisshobdo, features heartfelt lyrics penned by Latiful Islam Shibli. The music video of this impassioned song conveys relatable scenarios that children feel towards their parents. 

Currently, the song and video about the sublime love between children and their parents is trending at number 25 on YouTube.

Earlier today, Lyricist Shibli shared his thoughts about the song on Facebook, stating, "I haven't written songs for a long time. When my younger brother and gifted musician Oni Hasan sent me the music track for this song from China, I was so impressed that I ended up writing the lyrics." 

"The song took on a new dimension with the exceptional vocals of Mizan. Despite never having written a song for Warfaze, my years of work culminated in the joy of creating this new rock piece with two ex-Warfaze members," he added.

Regarding the musical composition hounouring parents, Shibli wrote, "There have been numerous songs dedicated separately to fathers and mothers, but as far as I know, we haven't found a song that includes both together. Our song 'Tomake Chara' dedicated to parents everywhere has thus been released."

