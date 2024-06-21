Arnob to perform at Kolkata concert hosted by Sourendro-Soumyojit

Music
In celebration of this year's World Music Day today, a concert in Kolkata has been organised by India's well-known music duo Sourendro and Soumyojit. 

The event will feature performances by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shubha Mudgal, Papon, Rekha Bhardwaj, Usha Uthup, Lopamudra Mitra, Leslie Lewis, Mame Khan, Aruna Sairam, Mir, Anindya, Shweta Mohan, and more. 

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will be the only Bangladeshi singer participating in the concert.

Arnob flew to India yesterday to join the concert. While he refrained from discussing the event in detail, he expressed pride in representing Bangladesh on such a grand stage.

Regarding this special concert, organisers Sourendro and Soumyojit stated that the event's theme is 'Collab'. Artistes from various genres will gear up to create a unique musical experience. 

Shankar Mahadevan will perform Nazrul Geeti alongside the Police Band, while Vishal Bhardwaj and Shubha Mudgal will explore Lalon's philosophy in their performance. Leslie Lewis and Chandrabindu will bring '90s nostalgia to life. Through these collaborations, the artistes aim to provide the audience with an entirely new musical experience.

The much-anticipated concert is set to kick off today at 6:30pm at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. According to the organisers, the majority of tickets have already been sold out.

Since 2010, the "World Music Day Concert" has been organised by the duo Sourendro and Soumyojit. The objective of this festival is to unite a diverse array of artistes, painters, intellectuals, poets, and writers in celebration of music.

