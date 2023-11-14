Coca-Cola fest to unite Bangladeshi and Indian musicians in Kolkata

A grand event took place at the Army Stadium in the capital city this Friday, featuring the concert of Coke Studio Bangla's second-season artists. This time, the team from Coke Studio Bangla is heading to India for a two-day Coca-Cola Food and Music Festival scheduled on November 17 and 18 at Kolkata's Aquatica Ground. The festival will encompass various musical performances.

The event will witness performances by popular bands from West Bengal and other parts of India, including Euphoria, Fossils, and Lakkhichhara. Additionally, Mumbai-based indie alter-rock band The Yellow Diary and Kerala's folk-rock band, When Chai Met Toast, will also take the stage.

Details regarding the Bangladeshi participants at Kolkata's concert are yet to be finalised.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Arnob, the music producer and renowned singer of Coke Studio Bangla, mentioned, "Many of us from this year's Coke Studio Bangla team are expected to go to Kolkata. However, the final list is yet to be confirmed and will be revealed within a day or two."

However, Shibu Kumar Shil, the vocalist and lyricist of the band Meghdol, confirmed their participation in this concert.

On November 18, Meghdol will perform at the concert, while on November 17, the band will perform at Kolkata's Hard Rock Café. They are scheduled to return to Dhaka on November 21.

Last year in September, the two-day Coca-Cola Food and Music Festival took place in Kolkata, where 24 artists from the first season of Coke Studio Bangla participated.

Several renowned Indian artists, including Shreya Ghoshal, Anupam Roy, and many others, have previously performed alongside Bangladeshi artists on the same stage.