Victory of democracy and people: Quader

Calling the January 7 election a victory of democracy and people of the country, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that voters had boycotted the BNP for boycotting the election.

He made the claim while talking to reporters at the office of Dhaka district unit of Awami League in Tejgaon.

"The BNP did not participate in the election but they wanted to foil the election. The BNP carried out terrorism and arson attacks to thwart the election, but the people rejected them through ballots," he said.

People gave massive support to the Awami League through extending their support to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said the chief election commissioner has already said that more than 40 percent of the vote has been cast.

Calling the election a victory of democracy, he said they were most grateful to the people of Bangladesh in the 12th parliamentary election.

Through this election, the people of the whole world and Bangladesh have witnessed the victory of the people, he claimed.

Quader said the people voted for the candidates of their choice and there was no intimidation or interference in voting.

The election will strengthen the democratic progress further, he added.