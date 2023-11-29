AL won't accept change in polls schedule after deadline: Quader

Awami League will not accept any change to the election schedule if it crosses the deadline set by the constitution, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today. Alleging that BNP wants to obstruct the polls, Quader said, "They want to question the election. Now they are openly obstructing, openly taking a stand against the election."

Briefing reporters at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi, Quader also questioned the role of "civilised countries" saying that sanctions should be imposed on those trying to obstruct the election.

"They [BNP] are obstructing the democratic process, constantly setting fires. Those who talk about human rights and good governance, and fair election, why are they silent now?" he said.

Quader said that by calling hartals and blockades and attacking the law enforcers, a quarter is challenging the constitution and democracy.

"Why is there silence about those who are obstructing the elections? I want to ask this question to the civil societies. No one has said anything yet. Europe doesn't say anything, America doesn't say anything either," he added.

Obaidul Quader queried whether the news was not reaching in Washington or Brussels in time.

"They [the US] had said earlier, they had clarified their stance regarding those who would try to obstruct the election, why are they not saying anything now," Quader asked.

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, and others were present at the briefing.

The tenure of the current parliament expires on January 29. According to the constitution, the national election must be held anytime within the last 90 days of a parliament's tenure. The countdown of the last 90 days began on November 1.