Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 04:43 PM

Transport

Padma Bridge collected Tk 1,648cr in tolls in 2 years since inauguration: Quader

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 04:41 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 04:43 PM
Photo: Star/File

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said a total of 1.27 crore vehicles used the Padma Bridge in the past two years.

The bridge authority has earned Tk 1,648 crore from tolls since the bridge's inauguration on June 25, 2022, he said.

The minister made these remarks following a board meeting of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) at Setu Bhaban.

The BBA, the project's implementing agency, has repaid Tk 948 crore to the Finance Division in six installments, he added.

"Today is a historic day. On this day in 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the bridge," the minister said after the board meeting.

Additionally, he noted that three crore people in 21 districts in the southwestern region are benefiting from the bridge.

