Hasina, Quader sued for the murder of Bogura teacher

A murder case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader in Bogura today.

Ninety-nine other local AL leaders and activists were also sued in the case filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station over the murder of Selim Hossain, a 35-year-old teacher and a resident of Palikanda village of Shibganj upazila, on August 4.

Sikandar Hossain, the victim's father, filed the case around 2:00am today, the police station's Officer-in-Charge Saihan Oliullah told The Daily Star.

On August 4, the day before Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a student-led mass uprising, Selim Hossain joined students' protest in Bogura's Satmatha area.

AL leaders and activists attacked the protesters and hacked Selim to death with sharp weapons, according to the case statement.

Selim's brother Uzzal Hossain told The Daily Star that AL men killed his brother after getting orders from Hasina and Quader.