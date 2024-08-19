Hasina, Quader and Asaduzzaman sued in another murder case

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others were sued today in a case filed over the death of protester Liton Hasan Lalu during the mass protest in Mirpur-10 in August.

Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former lawmakers Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar are among the accused.

Md Milon Hasan, the victim's brother, filed the murder case with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.

The magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked officer-in-charge of Mirpur Model Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

According to the case statement, Liton participated in a procession during the mass protest brought out in the city's Mirpur-10 intersection around 2:00pm on August 4. At one stage, some other unidentified persons opened fire, injuring the victim seriously.

Soon after the incident, Liton was rushed to the National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital at Agargaon where he succumbed to his injuries on August 7.

With this, Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5, is now facing 18 cases, including 15 for murder, one for abduction and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.