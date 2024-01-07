‘I don’t know about voter turnout’: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declined to make any comment on voter turnout while talking to journalists outside a voting centre in Dhaka's Shantinagar today.

He talked to the media after casting his vote around 8:30am.

However, the CEC said he was feeling good about the polls beginning across the country.

"I will request you people to present the transparency of voting," he said.

Asked about poor presence of voters, the CEC said, "I don't know about voter turnout. My job is to arrange voting but won't comment on voter turnout right now."