Sun Jan 7, 2024 09:13 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 09:53 AM

'I don't know about voter turnout': CEC

Sun Jan 7, 2024 09:13 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 09:53 AM

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declined to make any comment on voter turnout while talking to journalists outside a voting centre in Dhaka's Shantinagar today.

He talked to the media after casting his vote around 8:30am.

However, the CEC said he was feeling good about the polls beginning across the country.

"I will request you people to present the transparency of voting," he said.

Asked about poor presence of voters, the CEC said, "I don't know about voter turnout. My job is to arrange voting but won't comment on voter turnout right now."

Bangladesh election 2024 12th parliamentary election Voter Turnout in National Election
ভোটার উপস্থিতি কম-বেশি জানি না, আমার কাজ ভোট আয়োজন করা: সিইসি
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটার উপস্থিতি কম-বেশি জানি না, আমার কাজ ভোট আয়োজন করা: সিইসি

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন শুরুর পরে প্রধান নির্বাচন কমিশনার কাজী হাবিবুল আউয়াল বলেছেন, ভোটারের উপস্থিতি কম নাকি বেশি সেগুলো আমি কিছুই জানি না। আমি এসে আমার ভোটটা দিয়ে গেছি, এতটুকুই জানি।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগেই ব্যালটে সিল, নরসিংদীর ১ কেন্দ্রে ভোট বাতিল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
