Voting begins in 12th national election

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began this morning amid a boycott by 16 political parties, including the major opposition BNP.

Voting opened at 8:00am amid tight security across the country and will continue until 4:00pm without any break.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League (AL) president, is expected to cast her vote at Dhaka City College centre at 8:00am, reports BSS.

As many as 11,93,33,157 -- male 6,05,92,169 and female 5,87,40,140 and Hijra 848 -- voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect 300 members of parliament.

However, the Election Commission has postponed voting in the Naogaon-2 constituency due to the death of an independent candidate, Aminul Islam.

The voters will cast their ballots at 42,024 centres at government and non-government educational institutions across the country.

The election is expected to deliver a record fourth straight term for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A total of 1,969 candidates, including 1,532 from 28 political parties and 437 independents, are vying in the polls.

Of the candidates, 266 are from the ruling AL, 265 from the Jatiyo Party (JaPa), 135 from Trinamool BNP, 66 from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), 122 from National People's Party (NPP), 13 from Jatiya Party (JP) and 10 from Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh.

A total of 90 female candidates and 79 candidates from ethnic minority and other groups are vying in the polls.

An adequate number of law enforcers have been deployed across the country to ensure the security of the voters so that they can go to polling centres, exercise franchise and return home safely, the EC said earlier.

About 8 lakh members of law enforcement agencies, including 182,091 from police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 1,155 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members, 505,788 Ansar and VDP members and Coast Guard personnel, have been tasked with ensuring overall security during the election.

Members of the armed forces were deployed on Wednesday to assist the local civil administration in holding the general election in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Army personnel are performing their duties in 62 districts while Navy personnel have been deployed in two coastal districts -- Bhola and Barguna -- and 19 upazilas.

Besides, the Air Force is assisting in remote hilly areas with helicopters.

Members of law enforcement agencies and armed forces will remain deployed till January 10 to ensure peace and control law and order before, after, and during the voting day.