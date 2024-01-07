National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:22 PM

National Election 2024

EC's Tk 21cr app fails to update on voter turnout

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:20 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:22 PM

The Election Commission's Tk 21-crore app has failed to update constituency-wise voter turnouts every two hours.

However, EC System Manager Ashraf Hossain today said the app is working slowly as many people are trying to access it at the same time.

On January 1, EC Secretary Jahangir and other officials said voters, from that day, would be able to know about their voting centres through the app.

Two hours after the election started, at least five voters told The Daily Star that they could not access the app despite several attempts since 10:00am.

They also complained that the app was inaccessible yesterday evening.

The app was supposed to assist voters in finding election-related information, including polling centres. But it crashed on the eve of the election day.

