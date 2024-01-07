Two suffer bullet wounds in clash near Ctg polling centre

Two people suffered bullet wounds as two groups clashed near a polling centre in Chattogram's Khulshi area this morning.

The injured were identified as Shanto Barua, 24, son of Ashik Barua of Akbarshah area and Md Jamal, 35, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Arju Mia Colony of Jhautala in Khulshi.

Khulshi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Neyamat Ullah told The Daily Star that the two suffered bullet wounds during a clash between two groups around 800 metres from the polling centre at Pahartali College.

Police rushed to the area immediately to bring the situation under control, said the OC, adding that there was no disruption in voting at the centre.

The OC, however, could not give details about the groups engaged in the clash.

Shanto, a college student who was on his way to cast his vote, got caught in the line of fire around 9:45am, said Al Amin, a local who rushed Shanto to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the injured were undergoing surgery.

Shanto was hit by a bullet in his stomach, he said.

Former convenor of Chattagram Metropolitan Jubo League Md Mohiuddin Bachchu is contesting in this seat against eight candidates including Monjurul Alam, former mayor of the Chattogram City Corporation, after getting nomination from ruling party for the second time. Former Jubo League city unit Joint Convener Farid Mahmud is also vying as independent candidate.