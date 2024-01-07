National Election 2024
Gazipur’s assistant presiding officer dies of cardiac arrest

Abdul Karim. Photo: Collected

An assistant presiding officer of a polling centre under Gazipur-2 constituency died of cardiac arrest this morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim, 50, assistant superintendent of Jamalpur Siddiqia Girls' Dakhil Madrasa in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur.

He was appointed as assistant presiding officer of the North Khailkur Jamia Rashidia Madrasa and Orphanage.

Helal Mia, presiding officer of the centre, said Abdul Karim suffered a heart attack in the city's Board Bazar area when he was going to the polling centre around 7:15am.

He was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital where the doctor pronounced him death.

Abul Fazal, an official of the emergency department of the hospital, told The Daily Star "The assistant presiding officer died of a heart attack and his body was taken away by his son."

