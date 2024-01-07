Voters allege slow vote casting process in Narayanganj-1

Nurjahan Begum, a 58-year-old voter, has been waiting behind 30 women in a long queue for more than one hour until 1:00pm to cast her vote at Baniadi Government Primary School polling centre in Narayanganj-1 constituency.

"They [election officials] are taking too much time, so I am disappointed. I don't know how many times I will need to entre the voting booth.

Not only Nurjahan but also Salma Begum and many other voters said the same at 10:59 am, our local correspondent reports.

Salma Begum said, "I have come at the school ground at 9:30am and hoped she can cast her vote soon and would have enough time to cook at her home at noon."

However, she is still behind 15 voters in the line, till last reported at 1:00pm.

When the correspondent entered a voting room, he observed that only two votes had been casted within 10 minutes.

Presiding Officer Jashim Uddin denied the allegation and said that he was trying to fasten the process but women voters are taking too much times to complete the process.

In Baniadi Government Primary School voting centre, there is 2,662 votes including male and female.

According to the presiding officer, the voter turnout of the centre is 10 percent till 10:00am.

The same snail pace of voting was seen in Adarsha High School polling centre in Bhulta and Kaladi Shahjahan Uddin Jameya E Islamia Kamil Madrasha in Rupganj under Narayanganj-1 constituency.

In Adarsha High School polling centre, it takes 10 minutes to complete three votes, the correspondent observed.