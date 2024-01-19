UN chief, 8 more nations congratulate Hasina

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of eight more countries have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh for the fourth straight term.

The countries are the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Luxemburg, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brazil, said the PM's Press Wing yesterday.

"The United Nations remains committed to working with your government, including through the United Nations Country Team, for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh," the UN chief said in a letter to PM Hasina on Thursday.

The United Nations deeply values its partnership with Bangladesh, including its major contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, the generosity towards Rohingya refugees and efforts towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, Guterres said.

"I am also appreciative of your participation in the Global Crisis Response Group and trust that I can continue to count on your support in our ambition to address growing global challenges, including the fight against climate change and the pressing need to reform the international financial architecture," said the UN chief.

Meanwhile, in a congratulatory message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "I am confident that the relations between our countries based on historical and cultural ties will further deepen and strengthen during your [Hasina's] new term."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, "The close ties between our two countries, bound by our commonalities and shared values, have greatly benefited our people."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in a letter, said Egypt and Bangladesh share a long history of friendship and cooperation and he expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to grow over the coming years for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two nations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished Hasina's fifth term to be a resounding success and assured that Bangladesh will always have a steadfast partner in Brazil in the pursuit of peace and prosperity for the societies.

In separate letters, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Luxemburg's Vice-Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister for Cooperation and Humanitarian Action Xavier Bettel extended their warmest congratulations and best wishes to Sheikh Hasina on securing the absolute majority in the 12th national election of Bangladesh.