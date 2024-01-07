National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:32 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:35 PM

People boycotting those who boycotted polls: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Photo: UNB

People are boycotting those who boycotted the 12th National Parliamentary Election, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"People are casting their votes spontaneously which proves the defeat of BNP and its allies. It proves voters have boycotted them," he said while talking to reporters after casting his vote at Udayan Pre-Cadet Academy Centre at Basurhat municipality in Noakhali around 10:15am.

President of Basurhat upazila unit of Awami League and Basurhat municipality mayor Abdul Quader Mirza, and leaders and activists of Awami League were present there.

